Court Square Theater to debut Upbeat Downtown concert series on Dec. 30

Court Square Theater will debut a new Upbeat Downtown concert series on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The series was created to highlight different cultures and deliver uplifting content.

The first concert will feature Corrie Lynn Green. Caitlin Fernandez will serve as the opener.

Green is known for her honest, raw lyrics combined with a gritty tone and unapologetic vocals. Green earned third place in the 2022 Tucson Folk Festival songwriter competition and has played to sellout crowds throughout the year accompanied by The String Geeks.

Fernandez, a vocalist and guitarist, is a country artist on a mission to find her voice, share her passion for storytelling, and bring people together through the joy and healing power of music. A senior at James Madison University, she is majoring in graphic design with a minor in creative writing.

Doors open 30 minutes in advance of the show.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.

Tickets are available online at courtsquaretheater.org.