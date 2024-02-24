Court Square Theater and Winchester dance company present ‘Walking Artwork’

“Walking Artwork” sets art in motion during three live dance events running March 1-3 at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg.

Featuring original music, the performances showcase the talents of ARTEINMOVIMENTO dancers Alaina “Lainey” Griffin, Becca Hopkins and Eve McKennah Stanley, whose leotards highlight artwork created by local artists Pat Augsburger, Pat Light and Britney Mongold.

A nonprofit professional dance company based in Winchester, ARTEINMOVIMENTO is a center for independent artistic growth of dancers and choreographers, striving to bring contemporary dance to the forefront in the Shenandoah Valley.

The organization received a Fall 2023 Advancing the Arts Creative Inspiration grant through Arts Council of the Valley in support for this project.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. performances on March 1 and 2; doors open at 2:30 p.m. for the 3 p.m. performance on March 3.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door.

Tickets are available online at courtsquaretheater.org or at (540) 433-9189.