Home Court Square Theater and Winchester dance company present ‘Walking Artwork’
Court Square Theater and Winchester dance company present ‘Walking Artwork’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
walking artwork court square theater harrisonburg
Artist Pat Augsburger works on costume for ARTEINMOVIMENTO dancer Eve McKennah.

“Walking Artwork” sets art in motion during three live dance events running March 1-3 at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg.

Featuring original music, the performances showcase the talents of ARTEINMOVIMENTO dancers Alaina “Lainey” Griffin, Becca Hopkins and Eve McKennah Stanley, whose leotards highlight artwork created by local artists Pat Augsburger, Pat Light and Britney Mongold.

A nonprofit professional dance company based in Winchester, ARTEINMOVIMENTO is a center for independent artistic growth of dancers and choreographers, striving to bring contemporary dance to the forefront in the Shenandoah Valley.

The organization received a Fall 2023 Advancing the Arts Creative Inspiration grant through Arts Council of the Valley in support for this project.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. performances on March 1 and 2; doors open at 2:30 p.m. for the 3 p.m. performance on March 3.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door.

Tickets are available online at courtsquaretheater.org or at (540) 433-9189.

 

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

