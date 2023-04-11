Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newscommonwealth transportation board seeks public comment on projects
Virginia

Commonwealth Transportation Board seeks public comment on projects

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
highway move over law Virginia
(© Patrick Daxenbichler – stock.adobe.com)

Public feedback is welcome on transportation projects in Virginia.

Members of the community may attend the scheduled public meetings or submit comments online, by email or by mail to the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

Comments are welcome by May 24, 2023 on projects recommended for funding and other transportation initiatives in the Commonwealth.

Public comment is welcome about the following projects:

  • The Draft Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-2029 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP), which allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian, public transportation and transportation demand management projects. The Draft FY 2024-2029 SYIP identifies projects proposed for inclusion in the final program, which will be before the CTB at its June meeting. All federally eligible projects in the SYIP will be included in the federally required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to document how Virginia will obligate its federal funds. The Draft FY 2024-2029 SYIP includes projects recommended for funding in the following programs:
  • SMART SCALE, the Board’s statewide multimodal transportation prioritization process that provides funding for highway, transit capital, rail capital, transportation demand management, and bike/ped projects.
  • State of Good Repair, a program that provides funding for deteriorated pavements and structurally deficient bridges owned or maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and or localities.
  • Comments will also be accepted for new projects valued at more than $25 million.

Public meetings will be held at 4 p.m. in the following locations, unless the time is otherwise noted:

  • Thursday, April 20: Hampton Roads District, Hampton Roads District Auditorium, 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, Va.
  • Monday, April 24: Richmond District, Hawthorne Room, 2430 Pine Forest Drive, Colonial Heights, Va.
  • Monday, May 1, 5 p.m., Northern Virginia District, Potomac Conference Center, NOVA District Office, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, Va.
  • Tuesday, May 2, Culpeper District, Culpeper District Auditorium, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, Va.
  • Wednesday, May 3, Staunton District, Blue Ridge Community College, Plecker Center for Continuing Education, One College Lane, Weyers Cave, Va.
  • Monday, May 8, Fredericksburg District, Germanna Community College Workforce and Technology Center, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Fredericksburg, Va.
  • Monday, May 15, Bristol District, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon, Va.
  • Tuesday, May 16, Salem District, Salem Civic Center Community Room, 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem Va.
  • Wednesday, May 17, Lynchburg District, Lynchburg Grand Hotel, 601 Main Street, Lynchburg, Va.

Resources are available online regarding:

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Trump’s ‘big lie’ is threatening the right to vote in Buckingham County
2 Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton shares Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis
3 The political sunset of Emmett Hanger is an unfortunate end of an era
4 Filipowski returning to Duke: Impact on interest at Duke now in Kadin Shedrick
5 Is Virginia becoming a player in the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes? Maybe

Latest News

Virginia wine weekend
Culture

Fifty wineries to host Virginia Wine Love Weekend May 13-14

Crystal Graham
bridgewater college
Culture

Bridgewater College seniors to display works in group exhibition April 17-28

Crystal Graham

Nearly two dozen Bridgewater College art and digital media art majors will showcase their works in a senior art thesis show April 17 through April 28.

tony muskett
Sports

The QB1 job at Virginia could be Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett’s to lose this spring

Chris Graham

A year ago this spring, Tony Muskett was getting ready for his junior season at Monmouth, an FCS school that competes in the Big South, which he had led to a playoff berth in the 2021 spring season, and a 7-4 mark that fall.

virginia map
Virginia

Germany-based company to invest $16.4m in Chesterfield expansion

Rebecca Barnabi
business meeting mixer
Local

Nonprofit Connect event to connect organizations with potential volunteers, donors

Crystal Graham
junior ranger day shenandoah national park
Culture

Shenandoah National Park to kick off National Park Week with Junior Ranger Day 

Crystal Graham
remote area medical
Local

RAM coming to Harrisonburg, volunteers needed for free two-day clinic

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy