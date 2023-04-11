Commonwealth Transportation Board seeks public comment on projects

Public feedback is welcome on transportation projects in Virginia.

Members of the community may attend the scheduled public meetings or submit comments online, by email or by mail to the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

Comments are welcome by May 24, 2023 on projects recommended for funding and other transportation initiatives in the Commonwealth.

Public comment is welcome about the following projects:

The Draft Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-2029 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP), which allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian, public transportation and transportation demand management projects. The Draft FY 2024-2029 SYIP identifies projects proposed for inclusion in the final program, which will be before the CTB at its June meeting. All federally eligible projects in the SYIP will be included in the federally required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to document how Virginia will obligate its federal funds. The Draft FY 2024-2029 SYIP includes projects recommended for funding in the following programs:

SMART SCALE, the Board’s statewide multimodal transportation prioritization process that provides funding for highway, transit capital, rail capital, transportation demand management, and bike/ped projects.

State of Good Repair, a program that provides funding for deteriorated pavements and structurally deficient bridges owned or maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and or localities.

Comments will also be accepted for new projects valued at more than $25 million.

Public meetings will be held at 4 p.m. in the following locations, unless the time is otherwise noted:

Thursday, April 20: Hampton Roads District, Hampton Roads District Auditorium, 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, Va.

Monday, April 24: Richmond District, Hawthorne Room, 2430 Pine Forest Drive, Colonial Heights, Va.

Monday, May 1, 5 p.m., Northern Virginia District, Potomac Conference Center, NOVA District Office, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, Va.

Tuesday, May 2, Culpeper District, Culpeper District Auditorium, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, Va.

Wednesday, May 3, Staunton District, Blue Ridge Community College, Plecker Center for Continuing Education, One College Lane, Weyers Cave, Va.

Monday, May 8, Fredericksburg District, Germanna Community College Workforce and Technology Center, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Fredericksburg, Va.

Monday, May 15, Bristol District, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon, Va.

Tuesday, May 16, Salem District, Salem Civic Center Community Room, 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem Va.

Wednesday, May 17, Lynchburg District, Lynchburg Grand Hotel, 601 Main Street, Lynchburg, Va.

Resources are available online regarding: