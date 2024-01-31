Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Comedian Theo Von brings ‘Return of the Rat’ tour to JPJ on Thursday
Arts & Culture, Local

Comedian Theo Von brings ‘Return of the Rat’ tour to JPJ on Thursday

Crystal Graham
Published date:

theo von return of the ratComedian Theo Von brings his “Return of the Rat” tour to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Von can be seen and heard weekly on his podcasts “This Past Weekend” and “King and the Sting.”

He currently has a comedy special on Netflix titled “Regular People.” The special was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Von completed his two-year “Dark Arts” tour in 2020, which took him across America, Australia and Europe.

Von began his professional career in entertainment on MTV’s “Road Rules: Maximum Velocity” tour. Von also competed on season 4 of “Last Comic Standing.” He also appeared on the “Reality Bites Back” competition show where he won – beating out Amy Schumer, Bert Kreischer and Tiffany Haddish.

Tickets to the JPJ show are available on Ticketmaster.com or at the John Paul Jones Arena box office.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Investigation looks at inmate contraband, preferential treatment at detention center
2 Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office IDs suspect in check fraud, mail theft
3 Cline, Good, Youngkin, Trump don’t actually want to solve their fake ‘border crisis’
4 Notebook: Tony Bennett on win at Louisville, lineup adjustments, Saturdays on the road
5 New rule by Biden administration takes effect March 11, challenges worker definition in U.S.

Latest News

Arts & Culture, Local

Movie fans unhappy 96th Academy Awards nominations not all about ‘Barbie’

Rebecca Barnabi
Augusta County
Local, Politics

The Augusta County 6 censured Scott Seaton last year: Is the censure still in effect?

Chris Graham

The July 12, 2023, censure of Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton is technically no longer in force, due to a pesky intervening election in November.

police
Cops & Courts, Local

Slow down! Albemarle County Police ticket dozens in speed enforcement checks

Chris Graham

Albemarle County Police nabbed 123 drivers for speeding in separate three-hour speed enforcement checks on Tuesday.

police
Cops & Courts, Local

Staunton Police officer injured in two-vehicle crash: Other driver charged

Chris Graham
business money
Schools, US & World

‘Oops, sorry’: Oklahoma demands teachers pay back state bonuses from recruitment program

Rebecca Barnabi
nurse stress
Health, US & World

Kaine works to reauthorize funding for mental health care for providers in Virginia, nationwide

Crystal Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Cops & Courts, Virginia

New River Valley drug dealer sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status