Comedian Theo Von brings ‘Return of the Rat’ tour to JPJ on Thursday

Comedian Theo Von brings his “Return of the Rat” tour to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Von can be seen and heard weekly on his podcasts “This Past Weekend” and “King and the Sting.”

He currently has a comedy special on Netflix titled “Regular People.” The special was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Von completed his two-year “Dark Arts” tour in 2020, which took him across America, Australia and Europe.

Von began his professional career in entertainment on MTV’s “Road Rules: Maximum Velocity” tour. Von also competed on season 4 of “Last Comic Standing.” He also appeared on the “Reality Bites Back” competition show where he won – beating out Amy Schumer, Bert Kreischer and Tiffany Haddish.

Tickets to the JPJ show are available on Ticketmaster.com or at the John Paul Jones Arena box office.