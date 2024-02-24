Comedian Mark Normand brings ‘Ya Don’t Say’ tour to Paramount Theater

The Mark Normand “Ya Don’t Say” tour will take place on March 15 at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.

Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked about touring comedians on the scene. Normand’s one-hour Netflix special, Soup to Nuts, has been a staple in the streamers’ Top 10 since its summer premiere. This follows Normand’s self-released special, 2020’s Out to Lunch, which amassed more than 12 million views on YouTube. He also starred on Netflix’s Season 3 of The Standups.

An extremely prolific stand-up, he previously had two Comedy Central specials and has made seven appearances on Conan, four appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and has also appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Normand hosts his own podcasts: Tuesdays with Stories and We Might Be Drunk.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show range from $35 to $70. VIP tickets are $159.75. VIP Tickets include premium seating and a post-show meet & greet.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.

Tickets may be reserved online at at www.theparamount.net