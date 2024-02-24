Countries
Arts & Culture, Local

Comedian Mark Normand brings ‘Ya Don’t Say’ tour to Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Mark Normand on stage
Submitted

The Mark Normand “Ya Don’t Say” tour will take place on March 15 at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.

Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked about touring comedians on the scene. Normand’s one-hour Netflix special, Soup to Nuts, has been a staple in the streamers’ Top 10 since its summer premiere. This follows Normand’s self-released special, 2020’s Out to Lunch, which amassed more than 12 million views on YouTube. He also starred on Netflix’s Season 3 of The Standups. 

An extremely prolific stand-up, he previously had two Comedy Central specials and has made seven appearances on Conan, four appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and has also appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Normand hosts his own podcasts: Tuesdays with Stories and We Might Be Drunk.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show range from $35 to $70. VIP tickets are $159.75. VIP Tickets include premium seating and a post-show meet & greet.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.

Tickets may be reserved online at at www.theparamount.net

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

