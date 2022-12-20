Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news college football writer ranks three virginia guys among top 25 portal best available
Sports

College football writer ranks three Virginia guys among Top 25 portal ‘best available’

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Max Olson at The Athletic has updated his list of the Top 25 players available on the NCAA transfer portal. Bad news if you’re a Virginia fan: three of them are our guys.

Olson ranks cornerback Fentrell Cypress II at #4 on his list, citing how Cypress put up shutdown-corner numbers in 2022 – allowing 18 catches on 40 targets, with nine pass breakups, which ranked him fifth among all the CBs at the Power 5 level.

Cypress has taken visits to UCLA and Florida State, and the likes of Ohio State, LSU and Auburn are trying to get on his travel schedule.

Next on the list, at #12, is QB Brennan Armstrong, whose struggles in the Tony Elliott/Des Kitchings offense have been documented by us ad nauseam.

Wherever he lands, and right now, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State are the early favorites, will assume they’re getting the 2021 BA that passed for 4,449 yards in Robert Anae’s Air Raid, not the BA that had to run the clown-show offense of the new guys.

Last but not least, at #13, we have middle linebacker Nick Jackson, a three-time All-ACC guy who just tackles people – putting up 100+ tackles in each of his three seasons as a starter at Virginia.

This is just a hunch, but I’m thinking Georgia Tech for Jackson, an Atlanta native.

Of note: Olson ranked all three of those guys ahead of soon-to-be former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei, the former five-star prep recruit, who Olson has at #15 on his list.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

child with fever

In high demand: Stores beginning to limit purchases of children’s pain-relief medicine
Crystal Graham
basketball

ACC Men’s Basketball Primer: What to know as conference play starts to heat up
Scott Ratcliffe

As the temperatures drop and the calendar creeps towards another new year, it can only mean one thing — Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball season is about to heat up.

army football

Congress set to reverse rule that would have kept Andre Carter II out of 2023 NFL Draft
Chris Graham

Congress, in a rare move, is righting a wrong, at least in the short term, with an effort under way to amend language in a defense bill that would have forced top NFL prospect Andre Carter II out of next...

first day hike

Put your best food forward in new year with a First Day Hike
Crystal Graham
road construction

VDOT to suspend work for Christmas, New Year’s holidays
Crystal Graham
prison jail

UPDATE: Charlottesville man, Staunton woman in custody in Sunday 14th Street shooting
Chris Graham
zhen yan

Don’t wait to make a resolution to get moving: ‘Exercise is better than medicine’
Crystal Graham