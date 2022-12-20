College football writer ranks three Virginia guys among Top 25 portal ‘best available’

Max Olson at The Athletic has updated his list of the Top 25 players available on the NCAA transfer portal. Bad news if you’re a Virginia fan: three of them are our guys.

Olson ranks cornerback Fentrell Cypress II at #4 on his list, citing how Cypress put up shutdown-corner numbers in 2022 – allowing 18 catches on 40 targets, with nine pass breakups, which ranked him fifth among all the CBs at the Power 5 level.

Cypress has taken visits to UCLA and Florida State, and the likes of Ohio State, LSU and Auburn are trying to get on his travel schedule.

Next on the list, at #12, is QB Brennan Armstrong, whose struggles in the Tony Elliott/Des Kitchings offense have been documented by us ad nauseam.

Wherever he lands, and right now, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State are the early favorites, will assume they’re getting the 2021 BA that passed for 4,449 yards in Robert Anae’s Air Raid, not the BA that had to run the clown-show offense of the new guys.

Last but not least, at #13, we have middle linebacker Nick Jackson, a three-time All-ACC guy who just tackles people – putting up 100+ tackles in each of his three seasons as a starter at Virginia.

This is just a hunch, but I’m thinking Georgia Tech for Jackson, an Atlanta native.

Of note: Olson ranked all three of those guys ahead of soon-to-be former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei, the former five-star prep recruit, who Olson has at #15 on his list.