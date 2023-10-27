Countries
City of Staunton awarded $50K for remediation of asbestos at Arcadia Project site
Arts & Culture, Government, Local

City of Staunton awarded $50K for remediation of asbestos at Arcadia Project site

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton va
(© MargJohnsonVA – Shutterstock)

The City of Staunton has received $50,000 in Virginia Brownfields Assistance Funds on behalf of The Arcadia Project for site remediation.

At the Sept. 28 Staunton City Council meeting, the council voted to support a resolution for the city to apply to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for a Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistant Fund Remediation Grant.

“The Arcadia Project continues to garner attention and funds from stakeholders across the Commonwealth,” Staunton Mayor Stephen W. Claffey said. “We look forward to the culmination of this historically significant project.”

The grant’s purpose is to promote the restoration and redevelopment of brownfield sites and to address environmental problems or obstacles. The program requires a dollar-for-dollar match of grant funds requested and the local match requirement is being provided by The Arcadia Project.

Palmer Asbestest Company conducted a study and identified areas of asbestos contamination throughout the facility at 125 E. Beverley Street in downtown Staunton. Work under the grant will remediate remaining contamination and remove any lead-based paint throughout the building.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

