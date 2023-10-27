City of Staunton awarded $50K for remediation of asbestos at Arcadia Project site

The City of Staunton has received $50,000 in Virginia Brownfields Assistance Funds on behalf of The Arcadia Project for site remediation.

At the Sept. 28 Staunton City Council meeting, the council voted to support a resolution for the city to apply to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for a Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistant Fund Remediation Grant.

“The Arcadia Project continues to garner attention and funds from stakeholders across the Commonwealth,” Staunton Mayor Stephen W. Claffey said. “We look forward to the culmination of this historically significant project.”

The grant’s purpose is to promote the restoration and redevelopment of brownfield sites and to address environmental problems or obstacles. The program requires a dollar-for-dollar match of grant funds requested and the local match requirement is being provided by The Arcadia Project.

Palmer Asbestest Company conducted a study and identified areas of asbestos contamination throughout the facility at 125 E. Beverley Street in downtown Staunton. Work under the grant will remediate remaining contamination and remove any lead-based paint throughout the building.