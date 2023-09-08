Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
City of Roanoke names Scott Booth new Chief of Police, effective Oct. 31
Police, Virginia

City of Roanoke names Scott Booth new Chief of Police, effective Oct. 31

Crystal Graham
Published date:
roanoke
(© SevenMaps – shutterstock.com)

The City of Roanoke has named its new Chief of Police, Scott Booth, who comes to the Star City of the South from Danville, where he currently serves as Chief of Police there.

Among his accomplishments, of note, in 2020, Danville had a 35-year low in all crime.

With more than 27 years of law enforcement, Booth served in Danville since 2018.

Booth previously served as Chief of Police for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority; a police major, captain, lieutenant, sergeant and officer for the City of Richmond; and a sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Booth holds a bachelor’s degree in human resources management and leadership studies from the University of Richmond, a master’s degree in criminal justice from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a doctorate in criminal justice from Pennsylvania Western University.

The recipient of numerous accolades, he earned the Frederic Milton Thrasher Award for Leadership in Law Enforcement from the National Center for Gang Crime Research; the Innovation in Government Award from the Virginia Commonwealth University Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs; and the Excellence in Policing Award from the Radford University Center for Police, Practice, Policy and Research.

Booth will begin his position with Roanoke on Oct. 31.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Region’s cold-weather shelter to double capacity; offer respite to ‘feel like a human being’
2 Three odd things that have my attention from Tuesday’s FOIA hearing
3 Three days, three dead: Vacation to Outer Banks deadly due to rough waters, rip currents
4 See the good: Laying out what UVA needs to do to beat JMU on Saturday
5 ‘Jabronis’: Just because the term hurts doesn’t mean it isn’t accurate

Latest News

mobile phone recording
Local, Op/Eds, Politics

Mailbag: What’s at stake in the fight over the Augusta County closed session recording?

Chris Graham
Culture, U.S.

Kroger to pay up to $1.37B in opioid settlement to certain states, including Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

An opioid settlement will require Kroger to pay up to $1.37 billion to participating state and local governments for its role in the crisis.

student school test
Local, Schools

Staunton students increase SOL scores for 2023, but chronic absenteeism increases

Rebecca Barnabi

Staunton Schools report continued growth in the latest SOL data released by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). 

closed closure out of business retail
Economy, U.S.

Square credit-card processor, down for a day, ‘starting to come back online’

Crystal Graham
uva strong
Sports

JMU coach on distractions: ‘Don’t be emotional in this game’

Scott Ratcliffe
hurricane warning sign
Environment, U.S.

Virginia, East Coast likely to feel effects of Category 5 Hurricane Lee next week

Crystal Graham
uva soccer
Sports

Women’s Soccer: #18 Virginia, Iowa play to scoreless draw on Thursday at Klöckner

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy