Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC

Vegas has Florida State a double-digit favorite over Duke on Saturday, but don’t sleep on the Blue Devils.

That one, and a sorta, kinda elimination game between Clemson and Miami highlight the ACC Football weekend slate.

I had Scott German, the keeper of our weekly ACC Football Power Rankings, on for a podcast today to preview Saturday’s action.

Quick hits

Duke's lone loss was a last-minute setback at home to a good Notre Dame team. Don't be surprised if the Blue Devils pull the upset. Clemson-Miami: Two programs with two losses already in conference play. Two coaches (Dabo Swinney, Mario Cristobal) whose trajectories are trending downward. Must-win for both, and the fan base of the one that loses will want a pound of flesh from somebody afterward.

Two programs with two losses already in conference play. Two coaches (Dabo Swinney, Mario Cristobal) whose trajectories are trending downward. Must-win for both, and the fan base of the one that loses will want a pound of flesh from somebody afterward. UVA-UNC: North Carolina is going to want to not only win, but put a nice score out there for the voters and computers.

