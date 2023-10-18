Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC
Football, Podcasts, Sports

Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham scott germanVegas has Florida State a double-digit favorite over Duke on Saturday, but don’t sleep on the Blue Devils.

That one, and a sorta, kinda elimination game between Clemson and Miami highlight the ACC Football weekend slate.

I had Scott German, the keeper of our weekly ACC Football Power Rankings, on for a podcast today to preview Saturday’s action.

Quick hits

  • FSU-Duke: Duke’s lone loss was a last-minute setback at home to a good Notre Dame team. Don’t be surprised if the Blue Devils pull the upset.
  • Clemson-Miami: Two programs with two losses already in conference play. Two coaches (Dabo Swinney, Mario Cristobal) whose trajectories are trending downward. Must-win for both, and the fan base of the one that loses will want a pound of flesh from somebody afterward.
  • UVA-UNC: North Carolina is going to want to not only win, but put a nice score out there for the voters and computers.

Also on the show

  • Scott comes hard with the observation that the success at Duke under Mike Elko and UNC under Mack Brown is a sign that Virginia can have success with the right coach.
  • The guys debate what happens at Virginia with Tony Elliott if the ‘Hoos lose out against the tough second-half schedule to finish 1-11.
  • Is there an upset or two in those final six? Chris breaks down the possibilities with the Techs, Louisville.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top Sports

1 Nnanna has been the weak link on the Virginia offensive line, but Elliott sees ‘upside’
2 Injury updates: Virginia comes out healthier after bye week with #10 UNC on the horizon
3 Mailbag: The next Virginia Football coach needs to run a triple-option offense
4 ESPN FPI Forecast: Is Virginia headed toward a 1-11 finish to its 2023 season?
5 Analysis: Is Virginia the worst program among the 69 schools in Power 5 football?

Latest News

artificial intelligence
Technology, U.S. & World

‘Bad bots’: AI’s villains enter the picture to perpetuate fraud online

Rebecca Barnabi
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Police, Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth distribution

Crystal Graham

A Roanoke man, who trafficked more than four pounds of methamphetamine, was sentenced last week to 12 years in federal prison.

drinking and driving beer
Local, Police

Valley ASAP office closed? Virginia Commission says no but vague on details

Crystal Graham

When you search for Valley ASAP on Google, you get a note in red that reads “temporarily closed.”

Arts, Local

‘The most important story of all’: Archaeology class uncovers history in Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
raking leaves in fall
Climate, Virginia, Weather

To bag or not? Turf experts explain why mulching leaves is a better solution

Crystal Graham
volunteer with dog in shelter
Economy, Local

Animal shelter is near capacity; waiving adopting fees to help pets find homes

Crystal Graham
Staunton DEI
Local, Politics

Staunton: DEI Commission reaching finish line to deliver final report to city council

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy