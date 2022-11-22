Chesterfield County: Motorcyclist dead in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95
A Colonial Heights man is dead after a three-vehicle accident northbound on I-95 at the 54-mile marker in Chesterfield County on Monday morning.
According to Virginia State Police, a 2006 Honda motorcycle came off of the exit ramp for Temple Road and collided with a 1996 Toyota Avalon and a 2019 Freightliner.
Willie Harris Jr., 62, of Colonial Heights, was ejected from his motorcycle. He was wearing his helmet.
This crash remains under investigation.