A Chesapeake man is dead after a vehicle he was driving struck a flatbed truck stopped at a traffic signal in Norfolk.

The driver of the car, Shawn D. Comparto, 50, died as a result of his injuries.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, at the intersection of Ingleside Road, this morning at 6:30 a.m.

The crash is under investigation by Norfolk Police.