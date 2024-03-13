Countries
Economy, US & World

Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree announces plans to close 1,000 Family Dollar stores

Crystal Graham
Published date:
shopping for makeup products
(© Iryna – stock.adobe.com)

Family Dollar announced Wednesday that it will close nearly 1,000 stores starting this year. Family Dollar, which is owned by Dollar Tree, will reportedly close 600 locations this year, and additional stores will close when their leases expire.

Dollar Tree, with its headquarters in Chesapeake, announced last year it would review all Family Dollar stores to identify underperforming locations. The company operates more than 16,000 stores.

“As a result of this review, we plan on closing approximately 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of fiscal 2024,” stated a news release posted online. “Additionally, approximately 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores will close over the next several years at the end of each store’s current lease term.”

Dollar Tree bought Family Dollar for $8.5 billion in 2015.

Dollar Tree Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rick Dreiling said that they expect favorable freight rates going forward. Reduced SNAP benefits for low-income families was given as a possible reason for lackluster sales.

Family Dollar has multiple competitors including Dollar General, Walmart, Target, Amazon and Temu.

The list of locations that will close has not been released.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

