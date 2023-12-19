Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Charlottesville: Two holiday performances scheduled at The Paramount this week
Arts & Media, Local

Charlottesville: Two holiday performances scheduled at The Paramount this week

Crystal Graham
Published date:
elvis matt lewis paramount
Submitted

The Paramount in Charlottesville will hold two holiday performances this week: The Vienna Boys Choir on Dec. 21 and Christmas with Elvis on Dec. 22.

The Vienna Boys Choir, an illustrious group of child musicians, has been delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone, distinctive charm and popular repertoire. The enormously popular chorus is composed of four touring choirs that hail from dozens of nations and together give more than 300 concerts a year around the world.

Christmas in Vienna showcases these gifted musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty in an extraordinary program featuring Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs, and, of course, holiday favorites.

The Vienna Boys Choir show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $34.75 to $44.75.

Elvis is in the building this Christmas as Matt Lewis takes the stage along with Charlottesville’s own Big Ray and the Kool Kats for Christmas with Elvis.

From “Blue Christmas” to “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” and “Here Comes Santa Claus” to “Santa, Bring My Baby Back to Me,” your holiday spirit will be lifted.

You’ll also enjoy the classic Elvis repertoire with songs from his Rockabilly era, the 1968 Comeback Special, and of course the Las Vegas years.

Lewis has traveled the world with his Tribute to the King program, and when on the East Coast and during this Christmas tour, you’ll see him backed by the 12-piece Long Live the King Orchestra also known as Charlottesville’s very own Big Ray and the Kool Kats. Big Ray and the Kool Kats will also open the show with some holiday favorites and a little Motown.

The Christmas with Elvis show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $24.75 to $34.75.

The Parmount Theater is located at 215 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling (434) 979-1333.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro: Homeless advocate to spend 24 hours outside for challenge to raise awareness
2 Not so random numbers: Mile markers on Virginia’s interstates are emergency aids for location
3 Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Memphis
4 Virginia great Anthony Poindexter bypassed again for DC job at Penn State
5 AAA: Virginians are hitting the road, skies, water this holiday travel season

Latest News

Arts & Media, Local

Harrisonburg: Hank Williams Tribute Show to feature Robin and Linda Williams

Crystal Graham
police investigation
Cops & Courts, Virginia

U.S. Marshals task force attempts to serve felony warrants, shoot suspect

Crystal Graham

The Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting today in Roanoke that left one person with serious injuries.

Pro Wrestling, Sports

AEW world champ MJF insists he will test the free-agent waters in 2024

Chris Graham

There’s no way AEW hasn’t already signed its world champ, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, as he’s known to fans, MJF, to a multi-year contract extension, right?

biden trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Chris Graham: To prevent a Donald Trump second term, Joe Biden needs to step aside

Chris Graham
Health, Virginia

Scientific team including VCU Massey develop therapy for ‘undruggable target’

Rebecca Barnabi
corn field in Virginia
Virginia

Virginia Department of Ag launches website of resources for new, beginning farmers

Rebecca Barnabi
climate change pollution
Climate, Virginia

Virginia to receive more than $2.6M in federal funding to reduce methane emissions

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status