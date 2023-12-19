Charlottesville: Two holiday performances scheduled at The Paramount this week

The Paramount in Charlottesville will hold two holiday performances this week: The Vienna Boys Choir on Dec. 21 and Christmas with Elvis on Dec. 22.

The Vienna Boys Choir, an illustrious group of child musicians, has been delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone, distinctive charm and popular repertoire. The enormously popular chorus is composed of four touring choirs that hail from dozens of nations and together give more than 300 concerts a year around the world.

Christmas in Vienna showcases these gifted musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty in an extraordinary program featuring Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs, and, of course, holiday favorites.

The Vienna Boys Choir show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $34.75 to $44.75.

Elvis is in the building this Christmas as Matt Lewis takes the stage along with Charlottesville’s own Big Ray and the Kool Kats for Christmas with Elvis.

From “Blue Christmas” to “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” and “Here Comes Santa Claus” to “Santa, Bring My Baby Back to Me,” your holiday spirit will be lifted.

You’ll also enjoy the classic Elvis repertoire with songs from his Rockabilly era, the 1968 Comeback Special, and of course the Las Vegas years.

Lewis has traveled the world with his Tribute to the King program, and when on the East Coast and during this Christmas tour, you’ll see him backed by the 12-piece Long Live the King Orchestra also known as Charlottesville’s very own Big Ray and the Kool Kats. Big Ray and the Kool Kats will also open the show with some holiday favorites and a little Motown.

The Christmas with Elvis show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $24.75 to $34.75.

The Parmount Theater is located at 215 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling (434) 979-1333.