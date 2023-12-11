Charlottesville to utilize new winter weather online portal to track city snow plows

For the winter season, the City of Charlottesville public works department will be rolling out a new tool that will allow residents to track snow plows.

This new online portal uses automated vehicle location technology to provide current and historical snow route progress across the city.

The on-board GIS based technology will also enable the portal to display time durations for when a route was last serviced providing additional insight for residents to when and where they can expect to see plowing activity next.

The public works department has been testing the service internally and is leveraging the additional operational awareness the portal provides, especially for improving coordination between the multiple departments and organizations who all have a role to play to keep the public and roadways safe during inclement weather.

Access to the portal will be provided via a posted link on the city’s website which will be activated during snow events.

Residents may learn more about the city’s snow and ice removal program at https://www.charlottesville.gov/453/Snow-Ice-Removal