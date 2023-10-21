Countries
Home Charlottesville: Streets surrounding Market Street Park to close at 10:30 tonight
Local, Police

Charlottesville: Streets surrounding Market Street Park to close at 10:30 tonight

Crystal Graham
Published date:
charlottesville virginia map
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

The Charlottesville Police Department will close the streets surrounding Market Street Park beginning at 10:30 pm today to facilitate public safety response to reinstating the operating hours of Market Street Park.

There will also be temporary no parking signs posted in the area.

The following blocks are anticipated to be impacted:

  • 100, 200, 300 blocks of 1st St. N.
  • 100, 200, 300 blocks of 2nd St. NE
  • 100 block of W Jefferson St.
  • 100 & 200 blocks of E Jefferson St.
  • 100 & 200 blocks of W Market St.
  • 100 & 200 blocks of E Market St.

The return to operating hours comes after a spate of violence at the park including a stabbing on Sept. 24 and a homicide nearby on Oct. 14.

Charlottesville City Manager Samuel Sanders Jr. said the return to normal operating hours in the park is due to the fact that People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry, or PACEM, opens on Oct. 21. Also, he said, the Salvation Army has beds available for unhoused residents.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

