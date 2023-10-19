Charlottesville reinstates operating hours in Market Street Park after spate of violence

Operating hours will return to Market Street Park in Charlottesville on Saturday night.

The return to operating hours comes after a spate of violence at the park including a stabbing on Sept. 24 and a homicide nearby on Oct. 14.

The announcement to close the park at 11 p.m. starting Oct. 21 was made prior to the homicide near the park on Oct. 14 at 2:59 a.m.

Daniel O’Brien Hall, 48, of Charlottesville, died from gunshot wounds at the University of Virginia Medical Center after being found in the 200 block of East Market Street. A suspect has not been identified at this time, and Charlottesville Police detectives are asking nearby businesses and residents to check their video cameras to help with the homicide investigation.

The original directive to lift the closing time in Market Street Park came on Sept. 21 after complaints from city residents related to the treatment of unhoused individuals on the property during overnight hours. The location is often the site of multiple tents set up by the homeless population.

The stabbing occurred three days later on Sept. 24 between the hours of 1:30 and 3:30 a.m. The victim survived the attack.

Charlottesville City Manager Samuel Sanders Jr. said the return to normal operating hours in the park is due to the fact that People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry, or PACEM, opens on Oct. 21. Also, he said, the Salvation Army has beds available for unhoused residents.

“I have asked our staff to engage with various service providers to strategize ways we can support this process so that anyone in the park will receive the assistance that they need to ensure a smooth transition. This work has already begun and will continue through whatever period necessary,” Sanders said.

Related stories

Charlottesville Police investigating Saturday morning murder on East Market Street

Charlottesville Police Department asking for public’s help in Market Street Park stabbing

Charlottesville lifts closing time in Market Street Park to ease tension between PD, homeless