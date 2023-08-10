Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Charlottesville, Staunton and Blacksburg recognized as best live music scenes in Virginia
Virginia

Charlottesville, Staunton and Blacksburg recognized as best live music scenes in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
live music concert
(© Will Howe – stock.adobe.com)

The United States is home to iconic music cities like Nashville, New Orleans and Austin, but the country, and Virginia in particular, has a number of hidden gems when it comes to live music.

Live music lovers were asked to rank the best under-the-radar live music destinations across the nation, and Virginia had three entries on the list.

Best live music destinations in Virginia

Virginia had three entries among the top 120 hidden live music destinations in America. They were as follows:

  • #12 Charlottesville in central Virginia is known for its university and its proximity to Monticello. But it also has a great live music scene. There are a number of great venues in Charlottesville hosting local and touring artists, including The Jefferson Theater, The Southern and The Camel.
  • #28 Staunton also has a great live music scene. There are a number of great venues in Staunton hosting local and touring artists.
  • #70 Blacksburg is known for its college town atmosphere and its proximity to the Blue Ridge Mountains. But it also has a great live music scene. There are a number of great venues in Blacksburg hosting local and touring artists, including The Lyric Theater, The Torggler Center for the Performing Arts and The Blacksburg Coffeehouse.

“This ranking reflects not only the diversity of music genres available across the nation but also the passion and resilience of local communities in keeping live music alive and thriving. We hope this inspires music lovers to explore beyond the known music cities and to experience the unique sounds these hidden gems offer,” said James Collins of CheapoTicketing.com, who surveyed 3,000 live music lovers.

Best live music destinations in the U.S.

Across the nation, the results were as follows:

  • #1 Modesto (California)
  • #2 Fernandina Beach (Florida)
  • #3 St. Pete Beach (Florida)
  • #4 Franklin (Tennessee)
  • #5 Branson (Missouri)
  • #6 St. Augustine (Florida)
  • #7 Athens (Georgia)
  • #8 Carrboro (North Carolina)
  • #9 Bakersfield (California)
  • #10 Marfa (Texas)

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Seaton, Augusta County BOS raise the stakes in battle for government transparency
2 Poll: Virginians see inflation, rising cost of living as most important issue facing the state
3 Virginia has some winnable games on its 2023 schedule: Can the ‘Hoos get to five wins?
4 The latest on the ACC: ‘Significant roadblocks’ to Stanford, Cal, no movement on SMU
5 On the field, go O’s: Off the field, the sooner we can be rid of the Angeloses, the better

Latest News

gavel and handcuffs
Politics, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape, sexual assault of teen relative

Crystal Graham
sydney sundance smith
Sports

Waynesboro fighter Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith set to fight on BKFC 48 on Friday

Chris Graham

Waynesboro-based bare knuckles fighter Sydney “Sundance” Smith is in one of the featured bouts at Friday’s BKFC 48, which will be broadcast live from Albuquerque by Fubo Sports.

police
Police, Virginia

Driver not wearing seatbelt dies after two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County yesterday afternoon which resulted in a fatality. 

police
Local, Police

Developing: Fatal crash on 250 Bypass under investigation in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
William Dwayne Combs
Local, Police

Albemarle County man arrested for online solicitation of a minor charge

Crystal Graham
credit card payment
Economy, U.S.

American credit card debt reaches milestone: More than $1 trillion balance

Rebecca Barnabi
Black child smiling at pool edge
Local, Schools

Minority children are more likely to drown: Waynesboro Y working to save lives

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy