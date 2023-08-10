Charlottesville, Staunton and Blacksburg recognized as best live music scenes in Virginia

The United States is home to iconic music cities like Nashville, New Orleans and Austin, but the country, and Virginia in particular, has a number of hidden gems when it comes to live music.

Live music lovers were asked to rank the best under-the-radar live music destinations across the nation, and Virginia had three entries on the list.

Best live music destinations in Virginia

Virginia had three entries among the top 120 hidden live music destinations in America. They were as follows:

#12 Charlottesville in central Virginia is known for its university and its proximity to Monticello. But it also has a great live music scene. There are a number of great venues in Charlottesville hosting local and touring artists, including The Jefferson Theater, The Southern and The Camel.

#28 Staunton also has a great live music scene. There are a number of great venues in Staunton hosting local and touring artists.

also has a great live music scene. There are a number of great venues in Staunton hosting local and touring artists. #70 Blacksburg is known for its college town atmosphere and its proximity to the Blue Ridge Mountains. But it also has a great live music scene. There are a number of great venues in Blacksburg hosting local and touring artists, including The Lyric Theater, The Torggler Center for the Performing Arts and The Blacksburg Coffeehouse.

“This ranking reflects not only the diversity of music genres available across the nation but also the passion and resilience of local communities in keeping live music alive and thriving. We hope this inspires music lovers to explore beyond the known music cities and to experience the unique sounds these hidden gems offer,” said James Collins of CheapoTicketing.com, who surveyed 3,000 live music lovers.

Best live music destinations in the U.S.

Across the nation, the results were as follows: