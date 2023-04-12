Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newscharlottesville residents eligible for pathways funding albemarle county funds exhausted
Local

Charlottesville residents eligible for Pathways funding; Albemarle County funds exhausted

Crystal Graham
Published date:
cell phone
(© Farknot Architect – stock.adobe.com)

The Pathways Community Resource Helpline for rent, mortgage and utility assistance has exhausted the funds set aside for Albemarle County residents. However, there are still funds remaining for residents of the City of Charlottesville seeking assistance.

This initiative of the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, in partnership with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, provides financial relief for community members who are experiencing negative economic impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even though we’ve weathered the worst of the health impacts of the pandemic, the economic hardships continue to linger for many families and will take time and resources to right-size,” said Ravi Respeto, President & CEO of the United Way of Greater Charlottesville. “Those who lost jobs, wages or faced eviction will need continued support as they work to overcome over two years of financial setbacks.”

The current Albemarle County budget includes a recommendation for additional funds to be allocated in July.

“Albemarle County is truly grateful for the remarkable partnership of the City of Charlottesville, United Way and the County,” said Kaki Dimock, Albemarle County Director of Social Services. “The Community Resource Helpline was a critical resource for many during this difficult time, and this partnership made it possible to provide support community members in need in a timely way.”

Charlottesville residents must provide documentation of eligibility which may include pay stubs, bank statements or enrollment letters if the individual is receiving federal assistance. Landlord ledgers and utility bills for amounts owed are also required.

The Community Resource Hotline number is (833) 524-2904 and is available 9-5, Monday-Friday. The Spanish line number is (434) 373-0930.

To find additional resources for Albemarle County residents, visit unitedwaycville.org/receive-support/need-help-resources/.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Trump’s ‘big lie’ is threatening the right to vote in Buckingham County
2 Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton shares Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis
3 The political sunset of Emmett Hanger is an unfortunate end of an era
4 Filipowski returning to Duke: Impact on interest at Duke now in Kadin Shedrick
5 Is Virginia becoming a player in the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes? Maybe

Latest News

police
Local

Rockingham County man dies when his bicycle was struck from behind on Tuesday

Chris Graham
abortion health sign protest rights women
U.S./World

Access to abortion care and miscarriage management medication threatened by court ruling

Rebecca Barnabi

For more than 20 years, mifepristone has been used as a safe and effective medication in abortion care and miscarriage management.

police emergency fire
Local

Apparent medical emergency triggers five-vehicle crash at Waynesboro intersection

Chris Graham

A Greenville man suffered a medical emergency while driving through a Waynesboro intersection on Tuesday, triggering a five-vehicle crash, according to Waynesboro Police.

Local

Camp LIGHT makes Newsweek’s 2023 list of best summer camps in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
urban trees
U.S./World

Biden Administration announces funding to expand access to trees, green spaces

Crystal Graham
uva health
Local

UVA Health and UVA Cancer Center earn awards for ‘best in class’

Rebecca Barnabi
jones gardens staunton virginia
Culture

Nourishing Strides 5K to help fund Staunton’s Jones Gardens, expansion

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy