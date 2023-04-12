Charlottesville residents eligible for Pathways funding; Albemarle County funds exhausted

The Pathways Community Resource Helpline for rent, mortgage and utility assistance has exhausted the funds set aside for Albemarle County residents. However, there are still funds remaining for residents of the City of Charlottesville seeking assistance.

This initiative of the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, in partnership with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, provides financial relief for community members who are experiencing negative economic impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even though we’ve weathered the worst of the health impacts of the pandemic, the economic hardships continue to linger for many families and will take time and resources to right-size,” said Ravi Respeto, President & CEO of the United Way of Greater Charlottesville. “Those who lost jobs, wages or faced eviction will need continued support as they work to overcome over two years of financial setbacks.”

The current Albemarle County budget includes a recommendation for additional funds to be allocated in July.

“Albemarle County is truly grateful for the remarkable partnership of the City of Charlottesville, United Way and the County,” said Kaki Dimock, Albemarle County Director of Social Services. “The Community Resource Helpline was a critical resource for many during this difficult time, and this partnership made it possible to provide support community members in need in a timely way.”

Charlottesville residents must provide documentation of eligibility which may include pay stubs, bank statements or enrollment letters if the individual is receiving federal assistance. Landlord ledgers and utility bills for amounts owed are also required.

The Community Resource Hotline number is (833) 524-2904 and is available 9-5, Monday-Friday. The Spanish line number is (434) 373-0930.

To find additional resources for Albemarle County residents, visit unitedwaycville.org/receive-support/need-help-resources/.