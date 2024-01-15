Countries
Arts & Culture, Local

Charlottesville Reading Series to feature novelist Tope Folarin, poet Mara Adamtiz Scrupe

Crystal Graham
Published date:
charlottesville reading series
Image courtesy New Dominion Bookshop

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville.

The event will feature readings by novelist Tope Folarin and poet Mara Adamitz Scrupe.

The event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Folarin is a Nigerian-American writer based in Washington, D.C. He serves as director of the Institute for Policy Studies and the Lannan Visiting Lecturer in Creative Writing at Georgetown University.

He is the recipient of the Caine Prize for African Writing, the Whiting Award for Fiction and a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, among other awards.

His debut novel, A Particular Kind of Black Man, was published by Simon & Schuster.

Adamitz Scrupe is a poet and writer, a visual artist and a documentary filmmaker. Her publications include five full poetry collections.

She is a MacDowell Fellow and a fellow of the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

She serves concurrently as Distinguished Visiting Professor in the Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota Morris and Dean and Professor Emerita, School of Art, at the University of the Arts Philadelphia.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 East Main St. on the Downtown Mall.

For more information about the series, visit readingseries.org.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

