Charlottesville Reading Series to feature novelist Tope Folarin, poet Mara Adamtiz Scrupe

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville.

The event will feature readings by novelist Tope Folarin and poet Mara Adamitz Scrupe.

The event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Folarin is a Nigerian-American writer based in Washington, D.C. He serves as director of the Institute for Policy Studies and the Lannan Visiting Lecturer in Creative Writing at Georgetown University.

He is the recipient of the Caine Prize for African Writing, the Whiting Award for Fiction and a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, among other awards.

His debut novel, A Particular Kind of Black Man, was published by Simon & Schuster.

Adamitz Scrupe is a poet and writer, a visual artist and a documentary filmmaker. Her publications include five full poetry collections.

She is a MacDowell Fellow and a fellow of the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

She serves concurrently as Distinguished Visiting Professor in the Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota Morris and Dean and Professor Emerita, School of Art, at the University of the Arts Philadelphia.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 East Main St. on the Downtown Mall.

For more information about the series, visit readingseries.org.