
Home Charlottesville police seek public’s help identifying suspect in firearm robbery
Local, Police

Charlottesville police seek public’s help identifying suspect in firearm robbery

Crystal Graham
Published date:

120123 cville suspectThe Charlottesville Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect in relation to a stolen firearm.

A male, who has not been identified, broke into a vehicle in a parking garage near ACAC Downtown. The man stole a firearm from the vehicle and other documents belonging to the victim.

The robbery took place on Nov. 10 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The suspect is identified as a white male, approximately 5’6 to 5’10 inches tall, 160 to 180lbs, with gray or black hair. Additional photos are available online.

If you have information pertaining to the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, please contact Detective Houchens at (434) 970-3985 or CPD at (434) 970-3280.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

