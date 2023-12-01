Charlottesville police seek public’s help identifying suspect in firearm robbery

The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect in relation to a stolen firearm.

A male, who has not been identified, broke into a vehicle in a parking garage near ACAC Downtown. The man stole a firearm from the vehicle and other documents belonging to the victim.

The robbery took place on Nov. 10 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The suspect is identified as a white male, approximately 5’6 to 5’10 inches tall, 160 to 180lbs, with gray or black hair. Additional photos are available online.

If you have information pertaining to the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, please contact Detective Houchens at (434) 970-3985 or CPD at (434) 970-3280.