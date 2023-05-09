Countries
Local

Charlottesville Police seek man in relation to ‘credible threat’ to students at three schools

Chris Graham
Published date:
dionte ruffin
Dionte Ruffin. Photo: Charlottesville Police Department

Charlottesville Police have identified a suspect in what the PD deemed a “credible threat” to students at three city schools reported on Tuesday.

Dionte Tremaine Ruffin, 22, of Albemarle County, is being sought on unrelated charges, according to the Charlottesville PD.

Police did not detail the nature of the threat being investigated. All we know is that the threat was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday by staff at Buford Middle School, and that a further investigation revealed that students at Greenbriar Elementary School and Charlottesville High School were also subject to the threat.

As a result, Buford Middle School, Charlottesville High School and Greenbrier Elementary School were each placed on modified lockdowns.

Police officers secured each school and maintained a visible presence throughout the remainder of the school day, and will maintain a uniformed presence at each affected school for the remainder of this week during drop-off and pickup.

If anyone has information about Dionte Ruffin’s whereabouts, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

