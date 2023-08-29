Countries
Charlottesville Police asking community to help identify people related to assault
Local, Police

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Assault suspects
Courtesy Charlottesville Police Department

The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking assistance in locating multiple suspects in relation to an aggravated assault incident that occurred on Aug. 5.

CPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several people who may have information regarding an aggravated assault.

According to police, the assault occurred in the early morning hours of Aug, 5, in the 400 block of 4th Street NW.

As a result of the assault, the victim sustained serious injuries.

The incident may have originated at another location in and around the west end of the Downtown Mall.

If you recognize any of the individuals pictured, please contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000 or Detective Chris Raines at (434) 970-3266.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

