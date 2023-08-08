Charlottesville, Albemarle, UVA become Project Safe Neighborhoods Communities

The city of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and UVA are now Project Safe Neighborhoods.

The Department of Justice’s Executive Committee for Project Safe Neighborhoods unanimously approved the addition of the greater Charlottesville-Albemarle County-UVA region to the program.

The designation aims to reduce crime through engagement and strategic enforcement in a national initiative that brings together federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors, community-based partners and other stakeholders. Pressing violent crime problems are identified in a community and comprehensive solutions developed to address the problems.

“Confronting gun violence in the vibrant communities of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and the University of Virginia demands a collaborative approach that harnesses the strength of all federal, state, and local stakeholders,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said. “By forging a united front, we can strike at the root of this pressing issue, ensuring safer streets and fostering a resilient community where every individual can thrive, free from the shadows of violence.”

PSN follows four key design elements of successful violent crime reduction initiatives: community engagement, prevention, and intervention, focused and strategic enforcement, and accountability.

“Addressing the complex issue of gun violence requires us to not just react to crime, but to also pro-actively partner with our community and our law enforcement partners. I thank United States Attorney Chris Kavanaugh for his steadfast support in addressing gun violence in our community. The safety of our residents requires a robust, thoughtful, and strategic, multi-faced approach. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of all those who live, work, and visit the City of Charlottesville,” Charlottesville Police Chief Mike Kochis said.

The Albemarle County Police Department is committed to working with Project Safe Neighborhood partners, according to ACPD Chief of Police Col. Sean Reeves, “to identify the most pressing issues impacting our community and develop comprehensive solutions to make this region a safer place for everyone. Leveraging the resources and expertise of federal, state, local, and tribal partners, will provide our entire community the best opportunity to respond to and prevent violent crime in our area.”

PSN communities are eligible to apply for DOJ grant funding.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of a partnership that not only seeks to reduce violence in our community but fully embraces the important of community engagement, thoughtful collaboration with stakeholders, and the irrefutable importance of preserving a safe and health community,” Tim Longo, Associate Vice President for Safety and Security, and University Chief of Police, said.