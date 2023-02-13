Charges pending in accident that took life of Greene County man last week

A Stanardsville man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Route 33 in Greene County last week.

Albert J. Scott, 72, of Stanardsville, died at the scene of the Feb. 9 accident, according to Virginia State Police.

Scott was walking eastbound on Route 33 east of Maple Creek Road at 7:05 a.m. when he was struck by a 2022 Subaru Impreza being driven by Dylan W. Collier, 26, of Stanardsville.

Collier has not been charged. A State Police spokesperson said Monday that the trooper in charge of investigating the accident is consulting with the Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney office, and that charges are presumed to be pending.