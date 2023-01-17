Chargers sticking with Brandon Staley, former JMU assistant, heading into 2023

Brandon Staley was facing some heat after his Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in a 31-30 AFC Wild Card loss to the Jacksonville Jaquars on Saturday.

The Chargers announced on Tuesday that Staley, a former assistant at JMU, will be back for 2023, along with the team’s general manager, Tom Telesco.

But two members of the coaching staff won’t be back: offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and QB coach Shane Day.

Los Angeles made the playoffs with a 10-7 record this year, winning four straight before a regular season-ending 31-28 loss at Denver.

Staley is 19-15 in two seasons as the head coach of the Chargers, who are built around franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, who has passed for 14,089 yards, 94 TDs and a 96.2 passer rating in his first three NFL seasons.

Staley, 40, was the defensive coordinator at JMU for one season, in 2014.