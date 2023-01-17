Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news chargers sticking with brandon staley former jmu assistant heading into 2023
Sports

Chargers sticking with Brandon Staley, former JMU assistant, heading into 2023

Chris Graham
Published:
Brandon Staley
Brandon Staley. Photo: Augusta Free Press.

Brandon Staley was facing some heat after his Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in a 31-30 AFC Wild Card loss to the Jacksonville Jaquars on Saturday.

The Chargers announced on Tuesday that Staley, a former assistant at JMU, will be back for 2023, along with the team’s general manager, Tom Telesco.

But two members of the coaching staff won’t be back: offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and QB coach Shane Day.

Los Angeles made the playoffs with a 10-7 record this year, winning four straight before a regular season-ending 31-28 loss at Denver.

Staley is 19-15 in two seasons as the head coach of the Chargers, who are built around franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, who has passed for 14,089 yards, 94 TDs and a 96.2 passer rating in his first three NFL seasons.

Staley, 40, was the defensive coordinator at JMU for one season, in 2014.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

ravens lamar jackson

If the Baltimore Ravens move on from Lamar Jackson, it’s to rebuild, not reload
Chris Graham
Vincent Gravely
,

Martinsville: Police asking public for help in locating missing teenager
Chris Graham

The Martinsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

banff tour
,

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival returns to Charlottesville March 5-6
Crystal Graham

The 2023 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is coming to Charlottesville in March and will immerse viewers in mountain sports, adventure and culture through short films from around the world.

waynesboro
,

Waynesboro: Baby steps toward getting some bang for our taxpayer-funded charity
Chris Graham
albemarle county
,

Albemarle County: Two design concepts ready for Free Bridge Lane improvements
Crystal Graham
police
,

Virginia motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Botetourt County
Chris Graham
liberty

Liberty, East Carolina announce home-and-home football series to begin in 2024
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy