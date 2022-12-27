Menu
news chapters health system and capital caring health announce affiliation
State/National

Chapters Health System and Capital Caring Health announce affiliation

Crystal Graham
Published:

chapters health capital caring healthChapters Health System and Capital Caring Health announced the signing of a letter of intent to affiliate.

By early 2023, the organizations would combine resources to support ongoing innovation and critical care expansion in the communities they each serve.

Chapters Health is a community-based healthcare organizations headquartered in Temple Terrace. Founded in 1977, and located in the nation’s capital, Capital Caring Health was, along with several other entities, one of the first in the nation to provide hospice and related care.

With total staffs of nearly 4,000 and 3,000 volunteers, Chapters Health and Capital Caring Health is one of the largest, not-for-profit advanced illness and hospice care organizations in the nation among the nearly 4,700 hospice providers.

“In the past year, Chapters Health has been on an accelerated and ambitious journey to change the way chronic illness management and end-of-life care is administered in our communities,” said Andrew Molosky, president and chief executive officer for Chapters Health.

“Our affiliation with Chapters Health is a blueprint for other community-based, not-for-profit organizations to follow in order to meet the challenges of the future head on. Together we provide the best possible outcomes for patients, families and our dedicated team members,” said Tom Koutsoumpas, CEO of Capital Caring.

With the combined resources of the Chapters Health System and Capital Caring Health, healthcare services will be provided to residents in 12 Virginia counties along with four independent cities in the state and all eight wards of Washington DC. They will also provide services in 35 Florida counties, four Georgia counties, and two Maryland counties, allowing nearly 100,000 lives to be touched annually.

“As we welcome the Capital Caring team in conjunction with our team, we are excited to start 2023 with the experience unmatched anywhere else to continue to elevate home and community-based, end-of-life care,” said Molosky.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

