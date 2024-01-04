Car crashes into Virginia gun store; masked men steal multiple long guns

A stolen car crashed into a Northern Virginia gun store overnight, and four masked individuals stole multiple long guns, according to police.

The accident and subsequent robbery took place around 4 a.m. this morning at Loudoun Guns located at 302 Industrials Court in Leesburg.

The vehicle that crashed into the building was reported stolen out of another jurisdiction prior to this incident.

Officers responded to the area for the report of a loud noise and found a four-door Kia sedan crashed through the front doors of the business. Officers did not find anyone inside, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

The four suspects allegedly fled the scene – leaving the vehicle behind.

The burglary remains under investigation. No surveillance video or photos have been released. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kadric at (703) 771-4500 or call the crime line at (703) 443-TIPS.