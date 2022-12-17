Brodnax police chief dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle on Route 58

The chief of police in the Town of Brodnax was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Route 58 on Friday.

According to Virginia State Police, Joe Carey, the Brodnax police chief, had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Route 58 in Mecklenburg County to recover the remains of an animal that had been struck in the roadway.

As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup was unable to avoid striking the chief.

Carey, 66, was transported to Community Memorial Hospital-VCU Health in South Hill, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police vehicle’s lights were activated while it was parked on the side of the highway.

The adult male driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

“This evening the Town of Brodnax lost a dedicated member of our community,” Brodnax Mayor Don Dugger said. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the tragic death of Police Chief Joe Carey to a traffic crash on Route 58. Highly regarded for his public safety professionalism and experience, Joe was a genuine friend to so many of us. He truly loved his job and worked hard to make a difference while protecting and serving our town.

“Chief Carey, 66, is survived by his wife, four sons, a daughter, and several grandchildren. I ask that you keep his family and colleagues with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Dugger said.