Bridgewater College announces six new faculty members for academic year
Crystal Graham
Published date:
Bowman Hall exterior
Photo courtesy Bridgewater College

Bridgewater College welcomes six new full-time faculty members for the 2023-2024 academic year, announced by Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Leona Sevick.

They join the Rhodes School of Arts and Humanities, the School of Natural Sciences and the School of Professional Studies.

New faculty members

  • Dr. Hollie Bergeron, who joins the Department of Education as a visiting assistant professor of education. Bergeron received a doctorate in education from Northeastern University in Boston, a master’s degree in education from Rivier University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and early childhood education from Keene State College, both located in New Hampshire.
  • Dr. Steve Ingham, who joins the Department of Communication Studies as an instructor of communication studies. Ingham received a Ph.D. in communication from Wayne State University in Michigan, an M.A. in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a B.A. in communication from Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan.
  • Malcolm Ogden, who joins the Department of Communication Studies as a visiting assistant professor of communication studies. Ogden will obtain a Ph.D. in communication, rhetoric and digital media this September from North Carolina State University. He holds an M.A. in English from N.C. State and a B.A. in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  • Maggie Payne, who joins the Department of World Languages and Culture as an instructor of Spanish. Payne received an M.A. in Hispanic linguistics from N.C. State and a B.A. in marketing and Spanish from the University of Lynchburg.
  • Dr. Romana Riyaz, who joins the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science as an assistant professor of computer science. Riyaz received a Ph.D. in computer science, a master’s in computer science and applications, and a bachelor’s in computer science and applications from the University of Kashmir in India.
  • Dr. Monika Sierkowska, who joins the Department of World Languages and Culture as an instructor of French and German. Sierkowska received a Ph.D. in German literature from the University of California, Davis and an M.A. in second language acquisition in French language and literature from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich in Germany.

Bridgewater College offers more than 60 undergraduate majors and minors and four graduate programs housed within three distinct schools.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

