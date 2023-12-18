Botetourt County: Two-vehicle crash claims life of 24-year-old woman

A two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County led to the dead of a 24-year-old woman on Friday.

Kayla Elizabeth Sowers, 24, of Clifton Forge, died at the scene.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash which occurred on Route 220, seven tenths of a mile south of Burhman Road at 1:52 p.m.

According to the VSP, a 2007 Dodge Caliber was traveling north on Route 220 when the vehicle crossed the center line and was struck by a 2011 Kenworth tractor trailer which was traveling south.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Sowers. She was wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured and was not identified by VSP.

The Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team was called to assist with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.