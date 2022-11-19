Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news boston college rides hot shooting first half to 71 56 win over george mason
Sports

Boston College rides hot shooting first half to 71-56 win over George Mason

Chris Graham
Published:

George MasonBoston College shot 58.8 percent in the first half to get out to a 26-point halftime lead in a 71-56 blitz of George Mason Friday night on Day 1 of the Paradise Jam.

The Patriots (2-2) shot 29.2 percent in the opening 20 minutes to go into the break down 47-21.

A 19-2 run first-half run by Boston College (3-1) broke the game open.

Victor Bailey Jr. led the Green & Gold with team highs in points (15) and rebounds (7) in 32 minutes on the floor. DeVon Cooper added 12 points (3-of-8 3pt FG) and two assists.

Freshman point guard Devin Dinkins played a season-best 20 minutes off the bench and registered five points, two assists and two rebounds.

“They got off to a great start. The biggest challenge was matching and exceeding their mindset and energy at the start of the game and we failed mightily,” Mason coach Kim English said. “Coming off a loss as bad as they had the other night, we had to really come prepared. We thought we had a couple of good practices but obviously we didn’t. They had us on our heels. In these types of environments energy and enthusiasm are everything. They played with it and we didn’t. It was a much better second half from our group, but don’t say hello when it’s time to say goodbye.”

George Mason is back in action Saturday when the Patriots battle Belmont at 5:45 p.m. (ET) on day two of the Paradise Jam.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

FutboLISTAS

Virginia Tech alumnae take aim at building a brighter future for women’s soccer
SportsDesk
uva health

Study: Treatment for essential tremor shown to be highly effective after 5 years
Crystal Graham

A scalpel-free, high-tech form of brain surgery pioneered at UVA Health offers long-term relief for patients with essential tremor, a common movement disorder, a five-year review shows.

vmi

Game Notes: VMI hosts The Citadel in the Military Classic of the South
Chris Graham

The VMI Football will close out its 2022 season against a familiar foe, hosting The Citadel in the Military Classic of the South as the two sides battle for the Silver Shako.

backyard chickens

Backyard bird owners should protect their flocks from avian influenza, or HPAI
Crystal Graham
odu football

Game Notes: ODU looks to get back on track on the road at Appalachian State
Chris Graham
Capitol Christmas Tree 2022

Capitol Christmas Tree delivered to West Lawn, lighting ceremony on Nov. 29
NewsDesk
court law

Lynchburg kingpin who oversaw million-dollar drug network sentenced to 30 years
Chris Graham