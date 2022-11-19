Boston College rides hot shooting first half to 71-56 win over George Mason

Boston College shot 58.8 percent in the first half to get out to a 26-point halftime lead in a 71-56 blitz of George Mason Friday night on Day 1 of the Paradise Jam.

The Patriots (2-2) shot 29.2 percent in the opening 20 minutes to go into the break down 47-21.

A 19-2 run first-half run by Boston College (3-1) broke the game open.

Victor Bailey Jr. led the Green & Gold with team highs in points (15) and rebounds (7) in 32 minutes on the floor. DeVon Cooper added 12 points (3-of-8 3pt FG) and two assists.

Freshman point guard Devin Dinkins played a season-best 20 minutes off the bench and registered five points, two assists and two rebounds.

“They got off to a great start. The biggest challenge was matching and exceeding their mindset and energy at the start of the game and we failed mightily,” Mason coach Kim English said. “Coming off a loss as bad as they had the other night, we had to really come prepared. We thought we had a couple of good practices but obviously we didn’t. They had us on our heels. In these types of environments energy and enthusiasm are everything. They played with it and we didn’t. It was a much better second half from our group, but don’t say hello when it’s time to say goodbye.”

George Mason is back in action Saturday when the Patriots battle Belmont at 5:45 p.m. (ET) on day two of the Paradise Jam.