Norfolk Police detectives responded to a call this morning of a body floating in a lake off Norview Avenue.

Nathaniel H. Ashe Jr., 64, of Norfolk, was found unresponsive in the water. Ashe was pronounced dead that the scene.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Norview Avenue at 10:15 a.m. and recovered his body from the waterway.

The official manner and cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No foul play is suspected.