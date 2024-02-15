Countries
Arts & Culture, Local

Waynesboro: Feb. 24 blues concert to benefit Dogs Deserve Better

Crystal Graham
Published date:

DDB flyer to promote blues concertA blues concert featuring Memphis Gold, Phil Wiggins, Gabe Stillman, Annika Chambers, Paul DesLauriers and Gabe Stillman, will be held on Feb. 24 at The Foundry in Waynesboro.

The concert will benefit Dogs Deserve Better, a nonprofit that works to improve living conditions of outdoor dogs and saves dogs from kill shelters.

The concert will take place from 5-10 p.m. The Foundry music hall has an 800-person capacity.

Dogs Deserve Better pulls at-risk dogs from Virginia kill shelters and finds them homes. They work in Central Virginia communities in need to help give their pets a better life. DDB offers spay and neuter services, fencing, insulated dog houses, vet care, dog food and other necessities.

DDB’s mission is to provide a better life for abused, neglected and abandoned animals by advocating for humane legislation, promoting spay and neuter, educating communities on animal welfare and finding loving families for all dogs.

The Foundry is located at Basic City Brewery at 1010 E. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Advance tickets are $25. Tickets are $35 at the door. Tables are available for reservation for an additional cost. VIP tickets range from $50-$75.

For more information on the event, visit thefoundrysound.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

