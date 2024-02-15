Waynesboro: Feb. 24 blues concert to benefit Dogs Deserve Better

A blues concert featuring Memphis Gold, Phil Wiggins, Gabe Stillman, Annika Chambers, Paul DesLauriers and Gabe Stillman, will be held on Feb. 24 at The Foundry in Waynesboro.

The concert will benefit Dogs Deserve Better, a nonprofit that works to improve living conditions of outdoor dogs and saves dogs from kill shelters.

The concert will take place from 5-10 p.m. The Foundry music hall has an 800-person capacity.

Dogs Deserve Better pulls at-risk dogs from Virginia kill shelters and finds them homes. They work in Central Virginia communities in need to help give their pets a better life. DDB offers spay and neuter services, fencing, insulated dog houses, vet care, dog food and other necessities.

DDB’s mission is to provide a better life for abused, neglected and abandoned animals by advocating for humane legislation, promoting spay and neuter, educating communities on animal welfare and finding loving families for all dogs.

The Foundry is located at Basic City Brewery at 1010 E. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Advance tickets are $25. Tickets are $35 at the door. Tables are available for reservation for an additional cost. VIP tickets range from $50-$75.

For more information on the event, visit thefoundrysound.com