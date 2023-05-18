Blue Ridge Children’s Museum seeks volunteers for summer events

The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum in Waynesboro is looking for volunteers to share time and skills at events this summer.

Thursdays, Groovin’ at the Greenway: May 18-July 27, 6-8 p.m., Constitution Park

May 24, Tour the Town: Arts and crafts table, 2-6 p.m.

June 3, Draft Days, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrating all things bubbles.

June 10, Princesses at the Palace, Swannanoa: Embrace the magic of princesses, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 30, Kline’s Dairy Bar 80th Celebration: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., activity tent.

Natural Playground maintenance, any date, any time: Trash pick up, mulching, weeding, etc.

For more information, reach out the BRCM at [email protected]