Blue Ridge Children's Museum seeks volunteers for summer events
Culture

Blue Ridge Children’s Museum seeks volunteers for summer events

Crystal Graham
Published date:

blue ridge childrens museum logoThe Blue Ridge Children’s Museum in Waynesboro is looking for volunteers to share time and skills at events this summer.

  • Thursdays, Groovin’ at the Greenway: May 18-July 27, 6-8 p.m., Constitution Park
  • May 24, Tour the Town: Arts and crafts table, 2-6 p.m.
  • June 3, Draft Days, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrating all things bubbles.
  • June 10, Princesses at the Palace, Swannanoa: Embrace the magic of princesses, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • July 30, Kline’s Dairy Bar 80th Celebration: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., activity tent.
  • Natural Playground maintenance, any date, any time: Trash pick up, mulching, weeding, etc.

For more information, reach out the BRCM at [email protected]

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

