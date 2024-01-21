Bitter cold as temperatures, wind chill dipping below zero in parts of Virginia

Break out the heated blankets and warm hot chocolate as our part of Virginia deals with the coldest temperatures of the season overnight.

Bitter cold temperatures have arrived in the Valley with wind chills falling to near 10 below zero tonight through early Sunday morning. Brrrrr.

The National Weather Service in Baltimore/Washington issued a special weather statement warning of chilly temperatures that could result in hypothermia for those venturing outside.

NWS recommends dressing in layers and wearing a hat and gloves if going outdoors and limited your pet’s exposure to the cold air.

Air temperatures will fall into the low teens and upper single digits overnight. Winds are expected around 10 mph. Elevations over 1,000 feet should expect the coldest conditions.

Temperatures Sunday are expected to rise to 33 degrees with plentiful sunshine.

After Sunday, temperatures continue to rise daily, with a high of 61 degrees expected on Jan. 26. No snow is likely for the rest of January as temperatures will mostly remain above freezing.

The long-term forecast shows a relatively mild February with highs ranging from 39 to 54 degrees.

Home experts recommend in frigid weather that homeowners leave both the hot and cold water lines dripping in the house, and leave cabinet doors open to prevent freezing pipes.