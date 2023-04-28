Beyer submits funding requests to support Northern Virginia affordable housing, more

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) has announced his requests for 15 projects to receive federal funds through the Community Project Funding Program. The rules for the House of Representatives allow each representative to submit funding requests for up to 15 projects in their district but there is no guarantee for approval.
Beyer represents Virginia’s 8th Congressional District which includes the Northern Virginia suburbs.
“The Community Project Funding requests I submitted on behalf of Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church and Fairfax would provide funding focused on expanding affordable housing, a major need in Northern Virginia,” said Beyer. “They would also support infrastructure improvements, crime prevention efforts, the expansion of early childcare and more.”
Project requests must fall within a limited scope of federal accounts and direct funds to state and local government and select non-profits, and each member must certify that they and their family have no financial interest in any project for which they request funding.
“Among the infrastructure improvement requests are projects to enhance pedestrian and bicyclist routes, and expand charging infrastructure to support electric bus fleets. These are all projects that would greatly benefit the people of Virginia’s 8th District, and I be pushing hard for these investments as we move through the appropriations process,” said Beyer.
The projects include:
Arlington Boulevard Trail South Side Improvements
Recipient: Arlington County
Amount Requested: $720,000
Mount Vernon Trail North Improvements
Recipient: Arlington County
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
Monroe Park Playground Replacement
Recipient: Arlington County
Amount Requested: $1,130,000
On-Route Electric Transit Bus Opportunity Chargers
Recipient: City of Alexandria
Amount Requested: $2,000,000
The Virginia Tech “Smart Mobility Lab”
Recipient: City of Alexandria
Amount Requested: $1,000,000
Pilot Program for Crime and Violence Prevention
Recipient: City of Alexandria
Amount Requested: $670,000
Restoration of Affordable Housing at 1022 Pendleton Street Boarding House
Recipient: City of Alexandria
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
City of Falls Church Affordable Housing
Recipient: City of Falls Church
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
Hillwood Avenue and South Roosevelt Street Signal Reconstruction
Recipient: City of Falls Church
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
SafeStart
Recipient: Doorways
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
Bush Hill Elementary Safe Routes to School
Recipient: Fairfax County
Amount Requested: $1,300,000
Construction of an Early Childcare Center at the Original Mount Vernon High School
Recipient: Fairfax County
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
Mason Neck Trail – Northern Segment
Recipient: Fairfax County
Amount Requested: $1,500,000
Melwood Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project
Recipient: Melwood Horticultural Training Center, Inc.
Amount Requested: $1,710,000
Purchase of the Sibert House, Apartment Property for Chronically Homeless Individuals
Recipient: PathForward, Inc.
Amount Requested: $1,342,704