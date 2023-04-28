Beyer submits funding requests to support Northern Virginia affordable housing, more

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) has announced his requests for 15 projects to receive federal funds through the Community Project Funding Program. The rules for the House of Representatives allow each representative to submit funding requests for up to 15 projects in their district but there is no guarantee for approval.

Beyer represents Virginia’s 8th Congressional District which includes the Northern Virginia suburbs.

“The Community Project Funding requests I submitted on behalf of Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church and Fairfax would provide funding focused on expanding affordable housing, a major need in Northern Virginia,” said Beyer. “They would also support infrastructure improvements, crime prevention efforts, the expansion of early childcare and more.”

Project requests must fall within a limited scope of federal accounts and direct funds to state and local government and select non-profits, and each member must certify that they and their family have no financial interest in any project for which they request funding.

“Among the infrastructure improvement requests are projects to enhance pedestrian and bicyclist routes, and expand charging infrastructure to support electric bus fleets. These are all projects that would greatly benefit the people of Virginia’s 8th District, and I be pushing hard for these investments as we move through the appropriations process,” said Beyer.

The projects include:

Arlington Boulevard Trail South Side Improvements

Recipient: Arlington County

Amount Requested: $720,000

Mount Vernon Trail North Improvements

Recipient: Arlington County

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

Monroe Park Playground Replacement

Recipient: Arlington County

Amount Requested: $1,130,000

On-Route Electric Transit Bus Opportunity Chargers

Recipient: City of Alexandria

Amount Requested: $2,000,000

The Virginia Tech “Smart Mobility Lab”

Recipient: City of Alexandria

Amount Requested: $1,000,000

Pilot Program for Crime and Violence Prevention

Recipient: City of Alexandria

Amount Requested: $670,000

Restoration of Affordable Housing at 1022 Pendleton Street Boarding House

Recipient: City of Alexandria

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

City of Falls Church Affordable Housing

Recipient: City of Falls Church

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

Hillwood Avenue and South Roosevelt Street Signal Reconstruction

Recipient: City of Falls Church

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

SafeStart

Recipient: Doorways

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

Bush Hill Elementary Safe Routes to School

Recipient: Fairfax County

Amount Requested: $1,300,000

Construction of an Early Childcare Center at the Original Mount Vernon High School

Recipient: Fairfax County

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

Mason Neck Trail – Northern Segment

Recipient: Fairfax County

Amount Requested: $1,500,000

Melwood Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project

Recipient: Melwood Horticultural Training Center, Inc.

Amount Requested: $1,710,000

Purchase of the Sibert House, Apartment Property for Chronically Homeless Individuals

Recipient: PathForward, Inc.

Amount Requested: $1,342,704