Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Bennett on UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry: ‘A lot of intensity, but respect, it’s not a hatred’
Basketball, Football, Sports

Bennett on UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry: ‘A lot of intensity, but respect, it’s not a hatred’

Chris Graham
Published date:
franklin dunk
Photo: UVA Athletics

The VirginiaVirginia Tech basketball rivalry isn’t quite at the level of intensity of the schools’ football rivalry.

OK, it’s hard to call the football one a rivalry; Tech owns Virginia, which has two wins in the annual series since 1999.

The basketball series is much tighter – Virginia has won six of the last 10, but Tech has taken two of the last five.

But for a number of reasons, it’s not the same as football.

“The football rivalry is, it’s a little different, I think in that regard. It’s once a year, it’s that last game of the year, and there’s so much, but this is important, but because you have so many games in conference, and you’re on a journey, you look at it and, you know, you play them, and you got to play Saturday to get after it,” UVA coach Tony Bennett told reporters on Monday, ahead of the first game between the ‘Hoos and Hokies in the 2023-2024 season, set for Wednesday in JPJ.

That there are two basketball games is one of the issues in terms of the different feel. There’s also a factor of the relative lack of Virginia kids on either roster – UVA has two (walk-ons Desmond Roberts and Tristan How), and Tech has two (UNC transfer Tyler Nickel and Northwestern transfer Robbie Beran).

The football rosters: Virginia Tech has 59 Virginia kids, UVA has 56.

There’s interest from the fans and alums any time Virginia and Virginia Tech meet in an athletics contest, of course.

“When you’re in the spot, we just want to play as well as we can and try to be as successful as we can, no matter who the opponent is, but certainly, it generates excitement, you know, when you’re playing your in-state rival, and, you know, both of us, they’ve lost some close games, we’ve kind of gotten separated, but both of us are trying to get after it and take that next step for this year, and try to get it going in the right direction that way,” Bennett said.

“So, it’s, there’s a lot of intensity, but respect, it’s not a hatred. I don’t hate Coach Young, and I hope he doesn’t hate me. But does he want to beat us? Do we want to beat them? Absolutely. Do our guys want to play? Yes,” Bennett said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures, high winds expected throughout Virginia
2 Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley
3 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
4 It’s time to push the panic button: Not just on this season, but on the future of Virginia Basketball
5 Tweet from NIL booster exposes the seamy underbelly of UVA Basketball recruiting

Latest News

roanoke
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Roanoke man served arrest, search warrant for June incident, firing into vehicle

Crystal Graham
charlottesville virginia map
Local

Charlottesville names Eden Ratliff to city post; will oversee strategic plan

Crystal Graham

The City of Charlottesville has appointed Eden Ratliff as the new deputy city manager for administration. Ratliff will start next month.

Health, Virginia

UVA professor honored for FDA-approved invention for women with cervical cancer

Rebecca Barnabi

Dr. Timothy N. Showalter has been selected as the 2023 Edlich-Henderson Innovator of the Year by the University of Virginia.

Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia set to celebrate black bear cub birthdays

Rebecca Barnabi
harrisonburg police academy
Cops & Courts, Local

Harrisonburg Police Department offers Community Police Academy starting March 12

Crystal Graham
Climate, Virginia

DCR welcomes public feedback at information meeting for Lake Anna State Park master plan

Rebecca Barnabi
network cord
Virginia

Virginia Tech receives $2 million grant to support continued wireless innovation

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status