Ben Cline praised the people fighting the Virginia wildfires: After he’d voted to stiff them

As wildfires raged in Shenandoah National Park and the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, threatening homes and businesses, Sixth District Republican Congressman Ben Cline posted on Facebook:

Firefighters doing this physically demanding and dangerous work may appreciate the thanks. But they deserve more than that. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021 by Congress and signed by President Biden, funded a substantial pay increase for wildland firefighters. The law also strengthens job protections for these firefighters and funds programs to help them deal with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health needs.

But Ben Cline joined the vast majority of his fellow House Republicans to vote NO. Of course he did.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.