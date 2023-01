Augusta Health has announced the first baby of the New Year.

Ricco Greyson Via, a boy, was born Jan. 1 at 4:39 a.m. He weighed 5 lbs, 4 oz. and was 18.25” in length.

Parents of Via are Hailee Potter Simmons and Aldo Via.

The couple resides in Staunton.

This is the first child for Simmons and Via.

The delivering doctor was Molly McQuigg.

Nurses were Elena Washington, Mary Frazier, Betsy Cox and Julie Roberts.