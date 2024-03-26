Augusta Health tennis pros coach Wenonah Elementary students on the court

A unique partnership between Wenonah Elementary School and Augusta Health continued with a week-long camp of age-appropriate professional tennis instruction for 4th and 5th graders.

Hosted by Augusta Health Fitness Center every day for a full week on its indoor tennis courts, tennis professionals Chad Reed, Greg Allen, and Freddie Roberts provided instruction that aligns with the school’s curriculum of promoting lifetime mental and physical fitness.

“I am so grateful to continue this partnership and provide our students with these unique learning opportunities. It is always so fun to see various students excel in other places besides the classroom. The tennis pros had targeted instruction and were intentional about their activities, so much so that our students were able to notice and reflect on their growth throughout the week,” Lexi Ramsey, 5th Grade Teacher, said.

Through a collaborative effort, Wenonah Elementary and Augusta Health introduced students to the joys of tennis and empowered them to lead healthier, more active lives. The success of the partnership underscores the importance of community collaboration in fostering holistic education and wellness among youth.

“We were super excited to once again work with the Wenonah Elementary, fourth and fifth graders. Offering these young people a chance to experience tennis for the first time, or to be reacquainted with tennis, and helping them understand that it is a sport that they can play for a lifetime is as rewarding for the staff and volunteers that deliver the program as it is for the kids on the court. It’s great to see the enthusiasm, enjoyment, and appreciation these kids have towards the program,” Reed said.