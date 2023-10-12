Countries
Augusta Health offering flu, COVID-19 vaccines at primary and urgent care locations
Health, Local

Augusta Health offering flu, COVID-19 vaccines at primary and urgent care locations

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child vaccine
(© Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta Health is offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine at primary and urgent care locations.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not a booster but like the flu vaccine is updated annually to address current strains of the virus. The new Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines replaces outdated versions.

According to Augusta Health, the vaccine is the safest and best way to protect loved ones against severe COVID-19 illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine to everyone six months and older.

Experts also recommend the flu vaccine and say it is safe to get both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine will be billed to insurance. Augusta Health anticipates most insurance companies will cover 100 percent and will not leave a balance for the patient.

Financial assistance is available for patients without insurance. Augusta Health will cover 100 percent of the cost if you qualify.

If you do not qualify, Augusta Health offers a discounted out-of-pocket cash price.

For questions, call the Augusta Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (540) 333-5122 or visit www.augustahealth.com/service/vaccinations/

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

