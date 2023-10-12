Augusta Health offering flu, COVID-19 vaccines at primary and urgent care locations

Augusta Health is offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine at primary and urgent care locations.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not a booster but like the flu vaccine is updated annually to address current strains of the virus. The new Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines replaces outdated versions.

According to Augusta Health, the vaccine is the safest and best way to protect loved ones against severe COVID-19 illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine to everyone six months and older.

Experts also recommend the flu vaccine and say it is safe to get both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine will be billed to insurance. Augusta Health anticipates most insurance companies will cover 100 percent and will not leave a balance for the patient.

Financial assistance is available for patients without insurance. Augusta Health will cover 100 percent of the cost if you qualify.

If you do not qualify, Augusta Health offers a discounted out-of-pocket cash price.

For questions, call the Augusta Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (540) 333-5122 or visit www.augustahealth.com/service/vaccinations/