Augusta County woman dead in two-vehicle crash in Verona Saturday night

An Augusta County woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 612 Saturday night.

Karen Y. Kennedy, 71, of Fort Defiance, died at the hospital following the accident.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident that occurred at 11 p.m. two-tenths of a mile east of Locust Street in Verona. Locust Street is located in the area of Waffle Inn and BP on 612 before the Interstate 81 interstate exchanges.

According to police, a 2016 Honda Accord was heading westbound on 612 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Subaru Impreza head-on.

The driver of the Impreza, Kennedy, was not wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The driver of the Accord, Nicholas A. Mann, 22, of Covington, was not injured. He was wearing his seatbelt.

Man has been charged with reckless driving. Fatigue is a possible contributing factor to the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.