Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County woman dead in two-vehicle crash in Verona Saturday night
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County woman dead in two-vehicle crash in Verona Saturday night

Crystal Graham
Published date:
verona accident 612 waffle inn
Image courtesy Google Earth

An Augusta County woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 612 Saturday night.

Karen Y. Kennedy, 71, of Fort Defiance, died at the hospital following the accident.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident that occurred at 11 p.m. two-tenths of a mile east of Locust Street in Verona. Locust Street is located in the area of Waffle Inn and BP on 612 before the Interstate 81 interstate exchanges.

According to police, a 2016 Honda Accord was heading westbound on 612 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Subaru Impreza head-on.

The driver of the Impreza, Kennedy, was not wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The driver of the Accord, Nicholas A. Mann, 22, of Covington, was not injured. He was wearing his seatbelt.

Man has been charged with reckless driving. Fatigue is a possible contributing factor to the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Scorecard: Dawn Staley 1, Conservative sportswriter asking about trans athletes 0
2 Podcast: Does Cody Rhodes leave Wrestlemania as the undisputed champ?
3 Crooked Donald: Trump under fire for misleading court to get bond reduced
4 UVA in the crosshairs over student vote on Israel, antisemitism on Grounds
5 Emotional Aric Almirola wins Dude Wipes 250 Xfinity race at Martinsville

Latest News

jennifer mcclellan
Arts & Media, Politics, Schools, Virginia

Congressional App Challenge opens to middle, high students in Virginia’s District 4

Rebecca Barnabi
wwe
Sports

WWE, post-Wrestlemania, threw a couple of middle fingers at the world

Chris Graham

Bruce Pritchard and Nick Khan were front and center as WWE marked the end of what Paul Levesque called “the biggest Wrestlemania ever” last night in Philadelphia.

charlottesville virginia map
Local

Charlottesville City Attorney on leave; Richmond-based law firm to serve in interim

Crystal Graham

The City of Charlottesville is retaining the services of a law firm based out of Richmond to serve as the acting city attorney.

founders day uva thomas jefferson foundation medal
Arts & Media, Local

University of Virginia, Monticello to celebrate Founder’s Day on Friday

Crystal Graham
cicada
Climate, Virginia

VT expert: Some parts of Virginia will see cicadas later this month

Crystal Graham
ralph northam
Politics, US & World

Trump lie about ‘execution’ of babies based on Ralph Northam 2019 radio interview

Chris Graham
abortion rights
Politics, US & World

Trump doubles down on abortion restrictions: Handing another issue to Democrats?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status