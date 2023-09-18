Countries
Augusta County: Tow truck driver repossessing vehicle has shots fired at him, no injuries
Crystal Graham
Derek Ray Breeden
A tow truck driver executing a vehicle repossession was met by gunfire courtesy of the vehicle’s owner on Sunday night.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Derek Ray Breeden, 43, allegedly fired three to four shots in the direction of a tow truck when the driver of the wrecker attempted to get the 2010 Tacoma pick-up truck hooked up.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Turk Mountain Road in Augusta County.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area around 7 p.m.

The tow truck driver reported to deputies that he had verified the VIN on the truck and advised Breeden that he was there to repossess the vehicle. According to the report, Breeden got into the truck and backed it into his garage. When the tow truck driver backed up his wrecker, Breeden allegedly got out of his truck and fired near the tow truck.

The tow truck driver left the area and called 911.

Deputies were able to find evidence indicating that the shooting occurred, but Breeden had fled the scene.

Deputies obtained warrants against Breeden for violation of § 18.2-56.1. Reckless handling of a firearm; § 18.2-53.1. Use or display of a firearm in committing a felony; and § 18.2-26/ 18.2-51, Attempted malicious wounding.

Deputies arrested Breeden without incident later Sunday after he returned home. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

A firearm believed to be used in the incident was also seized by deputies.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

