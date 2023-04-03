Countries
Local

Augusta County: Staunton man unhappy with Pizza Hut cursed employees, stabbed man

Chris Graham
Published date:
Joshua Meadows
Joshua Meadows. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

A Staunton man is in custody after reportedly stabbing a man in the parking lot of a Pizza Hut because he was upset with his pizza.

Joshua Ray Meadows, 26, of Staunton, is being held without bond in the Middle River Regional Jail on a malicious wounding charge in the incident, which was reported at 1:33 p.m. on Saturday at the Pizza Hut in Stuarts Draft.

According to authorities, Meadows had ordered a pizza from the restaurant and had it delivered to him at a residence in the Mint Spring area. He was apparently not satisfied with the pizza and demanded a refund and a new pizza.

An employee instructed Meadows to call back after 4 p.m. when the manager was scheduled to be on duty.

Meadows, according to the report, drove to the Pizza Hut, and cursed employees during a verbal altercation.

The husband of one of the employees followed the suspect into the parking lot, where Meadows is alleged to have stabbed the man, a 56-year-old who sustained several stab wounds to his leg.

Deputies received conflicting statements from the men involved in the incident. Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the sheriff’s office has obtained video of the physical altercation and will be reviewing and processing what took place leading up to the stabbing.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

