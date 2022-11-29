Augusta County: State Police identify pedestrian victim in Nov. 21 Interstate 81 accident

Virginia State Police has identified the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 21 accident on Interstate 81 at the 225 mile marker in Augusta County.

Bradley O’Brian Reid, 36, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene of the 11 p.m. accident, according to VSP.

The accident occurred as a 2020 Ford Transit passenger bus traveling north on I-81 in the left lane encountered a male pedestrian walking in the travel lane.

The bus was unable to avoid striking Reid, according to State Police.

The driver of the Ford, a 22-year-old Monroe, N.Y., male, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.