Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news augusta county state police identify pedestrian victim in nov 21 interstate 81 accident
Local/Virginia

Augusta County: State Police identify pedestrian victim in Nov. 21 Interstate 81 accident

Chris Graham
Published:
interstate 81
(© Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police has identified the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 21 accident on Interstate 81 at the 225 mile marker in Augusta County.

Bradley O’Brian Reid, 36, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene of the 11 p.m. accident, according to VSP.

The accident occurred as a 2020 Ford Transit passenger bus traveling north on I-81 in the left lane encountered a male pedestrian walking in the travel lane.

The bus was unable to avoid striking Reid, according to State Police.

The driver of the Ford, a 22-year-old Monroe, N.Y., male, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

coffee shop

Up and down: Alcohol and caffeine fuel 28% of Virginians’ daily fluid intake
Rebecca Barnabi
mjf aew full gear

‘Dynamite’ preview: AEW continues to spin its wheels amid fallout from BrawlOut
Chris Graham

The only reason to tune in to "Dynamite" this week is to hear from new AEW world champ MJF, which, it seems the moment for that was last week, after his title win at “Full Gear," but, oh, well.

Virginia’s First Lady launches campaign for wellbeing of women and girls
Rebecca Barnabi

Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia’s Women + girls will broaden Youngkin’s sisterhood and awareness activities.

court plead guilty

Utah man who texted undercover officer about incest pleads guilty in child porn case
Chris Graham
, ,

How To Bet On Tunisia vs France With Cryptocurrency In Tunisia | Tunisia Sports Betting Sites
Owen Fulda
, ,

How To Bet On Tunisia vs France With Cryptocurrency In France | France Sports Betting Sites
Owen Fulda
seat belt

Buckling up could have saved eight people’s lives last weekend
Chris Graham