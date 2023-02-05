Countries
news augusta county sheriffs office seeks information on missing fishersville man
Local

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing Fishersville man

Chris Graham
Published:
Blake Lam
Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Fishersville home on Friday around 8:30 p.m.

Blake Allen Lam, 36, is 5’8”, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lam could possibly be driving a green 2010 Chevrolet Colbalt with Virginia registration VSD-3062.

Lam is possibly wearing black sweatpants and a black coat.

He takes medication that he must have, but does not have it with him.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

