Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for Verona 15-year-old runaway

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating a Verona 15-year-old runaway.

Rachel Noel Hume was last seen today at 12:30 p.m.

Hume is described as a white female, 5’ tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black pajama pants and black shoes.

Her whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.