Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks public to be wary of gift card scam

Multiple complaints have been received by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office about a scam where residents are told they must purchase a gift card or make a payment to avoid arrest.

The scammer allegedly calls from a spoofed number and usually informs the person that they missed court or failed to answer a subpoena and informs them there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The scammers then give instructions to purchase a prepaid VISA card or another gift card and call the “officer” back. They ask the victim for the numbers on the card to complete the fraud.

The scammer may also ask for identifying information; or direct the victim to turn themselves in at the ASCO in Verona.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents that law enforcement agencies will never solicit money or gift cards in lieu of an arrest.

If you receive a call of this nature, you are asked to call law enforcement directly.