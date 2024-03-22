Countries
Cops & Courts, Local

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks public to be wary of gift card scam

Crystal Graham
Published date:
incoming call unknown
(© terovesalainen – stock.adobe.com)

Multiple complaints have been received by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office about a scam where residents are told they must purchase a gift card or make a payment to avoid arrest.

The scammer allegedly calls from a spoofed number and usually informs the person that they missed court or failed to answer a subpoena and informs them there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The scammers then give instructions to purchase a prepaid VISA card or another gift card and call the “officer” back. They ask the victim for the numbers on the card to complete the fraud.

The scammer may also ask for identifying information; or direct the victim to turn themselves in at the ASCO in Verona.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents that law enforcement agencies will never solicit money or gift cards in lieu of an arrest.

If you receive a call of this nature, you are asked to call law enforcement directly.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

