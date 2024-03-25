Augusta County sets dates for free Spring Clean-Up event

Augusta County residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of large waste items, car tires and appliances for free as part of the annual Spring Clean-Up event April 20-27.

The Augusta Regional Landfill will accept the following items:

Automotive waste – Motor oil, transmission oil, hydraulic oil, lead-acid batteries, and antifreeze. Gasoline or other hazardous materials will not be accepted.

Free tire disposal – 6 car tire limit per household. Fees will not be waived for tractor trailer tires. Tires on split rims or from businesses will not be accepted.

Local Ruritan clubs will be providing assistance to help make the operations at various locations go smoothly.

For more information, visit www.co.augusta.va.us