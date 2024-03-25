Countries
Home Augusta County sets dates for free Spring Clean-Up event
Local

Augusta County sets dates for free Spring Clean-Up event

Crystal Graham
Published date:
old tire recycling
(© thongchainak – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta County residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of large waste items, car tires and appliances for free as part of the annual Spring Clean-Up event April 20-27.

The Augusta Regional Landfill will accept the following items:

  • Automotive waste – Motor oil, transmission oil, hydraulic oil, lead-acid batteries, and antifreeze. Gasoline or other hazardous materials will not be accepted.
  • Free tire disposal – 6 car tire limit per household. Fees will not be waived for tractor trailer tires. Tires on split rims or from businesses will not be accepted.

Local Ruritan clubs will be providing assistance to help make the operations at various locations go smoothly.

For more information, visit www.co.augusta.va.us

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

