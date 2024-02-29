Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County school citizenship project selects Wildlife Center for $2K donation
Local, Schools

Augusta County school citizenship project selects Wildlife Center for $2K donation

Crystal Graham
Published date:
black bear cub
Black bear cub, image submitted by the Virginia Wildlife Center

Fifth-grade students at Augusta County Public Schools spent time this winter exploring the idea of citizenship and collaboration through service to others.

As part of the learning experience, the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge provided all 33 classrooms with $100 each to donate to the non-profit of their choice.

The students researched organizations in the area and even took field trips to some of the places they were looking to support.

One of the non-profits under consideration was the Wildlife Center of Virginia. Students learned about the center’s role as a non-profit hospital for wildlife. One classroom, after their field trip, collected locally foraged walnuts and acorns to donate to the center to feed animals at the hospital including five black bear yearlings.

As the students completed their research, they voted on which non-profit should receive their classroom’s donations. Twenty classrooms chose the Wildlife Center of Virginia which resulted in a $2,000 donation from CFCBR.

“It means everything to us to have the support of our community, on whatever scale that might be – locally, regionally, or nationwide,” said Alex Wehrung, Wildlife Center of Virginia outreach public affairs manager on an episode of the school system’s podcast. “Caring for wildlife really does take a village, and everyone has a part to play. The concept of citizenship, a core principle featured throughout students’ learning objectives during this project, is such a great way to summarize how we can all help to take care of wildlife and the environment.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 A.D. Carson, the Professor of Hip Hop at UVA: ‘I’ve accomplished my goal if I am <em>just a rapper’</em>
2 Rumor mill: Did Tony Bennett lean on Ron Sanchez to come up with offense fix?
3 ‘Killing is wrong’: Harrisonburg City Council supports resolution for cease fire in Gaza
4 UVA school safety expert: Threats more common in elementary schools than you’d think
5 Augusta County leaders concede ‘anxiety’ of residents over 2024 reassessments

Latest News

uva duke basketball
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Duke never trails in 73-54 win over Virginia on Thursday

Chris Graham
family concept two boys IVF twins
Health, Politics, US & World

Virginia mom furious on Alabama ruling: ‘If it wasn’t for IVF, my children would not be here’

Crystal Graham

The Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that frozen embryos are human beings left clinics, providers and couples wishing to start a family reeling.

Local, Schools

Waynesboro On the Road program director earns national award from after-school association

Rebecca Barnabi

Angela Mickens, Waynesboro’s On the Road Collaborative Program Director, is the recipient of a national after-school program award.

Arts & Culture, Local

‘Black Scarlet’ saga by Weyers Cave author re-released with new cover designs

Rebecca Barnabi
joe biden donald trump
Politics, US & World

Biden, Trump stage photo-ops at border: We need to see how stupid this all is

Chris Graham
your vote matters
Op-Eds, Politics

Melinda Burrell: Can elections heal rather than divide?

Contributors
climate change pollution
Climate, Virginia

Environmental groups pushing Virginia DEQ for transparency in AdvanSix permit

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status