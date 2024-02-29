Augusta County school citizenship project selects Wildlife Center for $2K donation

Fifth-grade students at Augusta County Public Schools spent time this winter exploring the idea of citizenship and collaboration through service to others.

As part of the learning experience, the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge provided all 33 classrooms with $100 each to donate to the non-profit of their choice.

The students researched organizations in the area and even took field trips to some of the places they were looking to support.

One of the non-profits under consideration was the Wildlife Center of Virginia. Students learned about the center’s role as a non-profit hospital for wildlife. One classroom, after their field trip, collected locally foraged walnuts and acorns to donate to the center to feed animals at the hospital including five black bear yearlings.

As the students completed their research, they voted on which non-profit should receive their classroom’s donations. Twenty classrooms chose the Wildlife Center of Virginia which resulted in a $2,000 donation from CFCBR.

“It means everything to us to have the support of our community, on whatever scale that might be – locally, regionally, or nationwide,” said Alex Wehrung, Wildlife Center of Virginia outreach public affairs manager on an episode of the school system’s podcast. “Caring for wildlife really does take a village, and everyone has a part to play. The concept of citizenship, a core principle featured throughout students’ learning objectives during this project, is such a great way to summarize how we can all help to take care of wildlife and the environment.”